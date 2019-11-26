Andriy Shevchenko entered the top 10 best football coaches of teams for 2019
Andriy Shevchenko
The international Federation of football history and statistics (IFFHS) published a list of the best football mentors in the world in 2019.
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko included in the list of 10 top football mentors, taking the 8th place is the official website of IFFHS.
And won the kind of nomination for the national coach of Portugal Fernando Santos.
The subjectivity in this decision, the IFFHS is the fact that the national team of Ukraine, led by Shevchenko, outright beat the national team of Portugal in the qualifying tournament, Euro 2020, as the sum of the full-time confrontation (0:0, 2:1), and in a busy place in the standings.
In addition, Roberto Martinez – head coach of the national team of Belgium, which won all 10 matches in their qualifying group, took 3rd place.
In fairness, it should be recalled that the Portuguese won a historic first final of the League of Nations.
Note that the coach of the youth national team of Ukraine (U-20), which won the world championship, Alexander Petrakov also entered the list of the best, finishing in 19 position.
- Fernando Santos (Portugal) – 112 points
- Titus (Brazil) – 102
- Roberto Martinez (Belgium) – 97
- Didier Deschamps (France) – 87
- Jamel Bel’madi (Algeria) Is 61
- Gareth Southgate (England) – 45
- Roberto Mancini (Italy) – 42
- ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO (UKRAINE) – 41
- Ricardo Gareca (Peru) – 22
- Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar) and Felix Sanchez Bas (Qatar) – 11