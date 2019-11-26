Andriy Shevchenko entered the top ten coaches of teams in 2019
The international Federation of football history and statistics (IFFHS) released the results of the voting to determine the best coach of the year 2019. It is encouraging that in the top 10 was the coach of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko, under whom the “yellow-blue” won a place in the final tournament of the European championship and has not lost in the past year a single match.
At the top of the ranking according to the results of a survey of members of organizations representing 90 countries, was the national coach of Portugal Fernando Santos, who won with a team of the League of Nations and qualified for Euro 2020 (112 points). Behind him is occupied by “steering” the Brazilians Titus (102 points) and head coach of Belgium Roberto Martinez (97).
The top 10 also included: Didier Deschamps (France) — 87 points, Jamel Bel’madi (Algeria) is 61, Gareth Southgate (England) — 45, Roberto Mancini (Italy) — 42, Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) — 41, Ricardo Gareca (Peru) is 22 and Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar) is 11.
Note that 41 points Shevchenko — a new record for Ukraine. Previous belonged to Oleg Blokhin, who last referendum in 2005, received 28 points.
By the way, a score of members voting gave the coach of the Junior national team of Ukraine Alexander Petrakov became with his team the world champion U20 (19-24-th place).
Photo FootBoom.com
