Andriy Shevchenko showed how celebrated the 15-anniversary of wedding (photo)
Famous ex-football player of “Dynamo”, “Milan” and “Chelsea” and nowadays the head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko 14 Jul celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with Kristen Pazik.
“A wonderful family dinner in honor of the 15th anniversary together” — wrote Shevchenko in Instagram, adding pictures with his wife and older sons.
Kristen and Andrew have been together for 15 years
Shevchenko and older sons Jordan and Christian
As you know, Andrew and American model Kristen who is younger than his two years, met at a party for football players of “Milan”. While beauty was the girlfriend of the son of club owner Silvio Berlusconi — pier Silvio. Soon, however, their relationship ended, and between Kristen and Andrew have an affair.
Their wedding took place July 14, 2004 in Washington, where the striker of the national team of Ukraine for his vacation. A very modest ceremony was held at the town hall. And this became known only a week, because the couple kept their intentions secret.
In 2004, Andrew and Kristen were married in Washington
By the way, Kristen got married in the state and 29 October 2004, in the family of his son Jordan. 13 Nov 2006 Kristen gave the player another son — Christian. On 1 October 2012, was born the third son of Shevchenko Alexander, 6 April 2014 fourth — Railer-Gabriel. The family lives in London.
Andriy Shevchenko with his sons
Photo Instagram
