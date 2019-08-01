Anette Millstones and Sergey Melnik heated rumors about his affair spicy images

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The network did not stop talking about the probable relations between former Bachelor Sergey Melnik and former participant reality Anette millstone. The pair first visited the film festival in Odessa, posing for photographers in an embrace, but now the blog of a girl appeared very passionate photos, which it captured in Sergei in underwear.

Анетти Жернова и Сергей Мельник подогревают слухи о своем романе пикантными снимками

By the way, in the comments to the photo of Anette even more confused subscribers:

“We are kidding around, each of his. Laugh not necessarily, the main thing not to take seriously. After all, it would be foolish to think about… well… anything… supposedly…PF… I… I don’t know. Why, for that matter. I hope I clearly explained”, signed sexy photo he Anetti.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.