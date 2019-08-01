Anette Millstones and Sergey Melnik heated rumors about his affair spicy images
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The network did not stop talking about the probable relations between former Bachelor Sergey Melnik and former participant reality Anette millstone. The pair first visited the film festival in Odessa, posing for photographers in an embrace, but now the blog of a girl appeared very passionate photos, which it captured in Sergei in underwear.
By the way, in the comments to the photo of Anette even more confused subscribers:
“We are kidding around, each of his. Laugh not necessarily, the main thing not to take seriously. After all, it would be foolish to think about… well… anything… supposedly…PF… I… I don’t know. Why, for that matter. I hope I clearly explained”, signed sexy photo he Anetti.
Loading...