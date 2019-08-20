Anette the Millstone fell asleep Network the seductive images from Sergey Melnik
August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Anette Millstone continues to intrigue followers, posting seductive pictures with Mr Miller.
For several months the network actively discussing the probable Roman ex-Bachelor Sergey Melnik and former participants of the project Anette millstone. The first couple appeared together at the film festival in Odessa, and now they starred in spicy photo shoot, posing for a photographer in lingerie. Now on the page of Anette increasingly passionate pictures with Sergey, and fans literally fall asleep with the issues, if they’re together.
However, to answer Anette not in a hurry. In the comments under the photo she just leaves her poems, refusing to talk about a possible affair.
