Anfisa Chekhov showed curvy figure in sexy swimsuit
Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov decided to gladden his fans candid photos. In particular, she laid in his Instagramсерию of photos posing in a beautiful bikini and shows off its curvy shape.
“The case when I bought the sexiest swimsuit in my life… and the summer unexpectedly turned off. But the desire to walk the swimsuit is so great that you go to a beautiful indoor pool”, — has signed a frame Chekhov.
Of course, the picture quickly gained a huge number of likes and comments. Fans admire the forms of Anfisa and ask her often to put such images. From figure Chekhova delighted not only men but also women who consider the form of Anfisa perfect.
Recall that in the last three years Anfisa lost 30 pounds. Chekhov has long suffered from excess weight and couldn’t get it to reset, but finally managed to get rid of the hated kilograms. The actress refused from sugar and flour, and regularly does yoga. Now she’s completely happy with her body and without any hesitation posing in bikini and shows off its shape.
