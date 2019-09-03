“Angel” candice Swanepoel tried on a bold and playful images for Elle
30-year-old South Africa candice Swanepoel shot for the September issue of US Elle magazine. Share with you these shots.
New pictures are available in the Network, Candace posing in several different images. For example, in a shiny blue outfit, embroidered with sequins, with hair collected in a bun, and with intense eye makeup, she looks very playful.
In a white top and wide jeans, an interesting cardigan and shoes with spikes Swanpool lies posing on the couch, and looks quite daring.
The model can be different in the frame, it succeeds to transform and always be interesting.