“Angel” Victoria’s Secret admired the perfect figure in a bikini

| August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Romy Stride enjoys vacation in Spain. From there, the beauty has shared some interesting images, in which she appeared in a glycine bikini. Swimsuit sits perfectly on her slim figure, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret восхитила идеальной фигурой в бикини

On some shots angel posing in white light pants.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret восхитила идеальной фигурой в бикини

Her bow complements the black rectangular glasses, pearl necklace and pendant on a chain.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret восхитила идеальной фигурой в бикини

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.