“Angel” Victoria’s Secret admired the perfect figure in a bikini
If you asked a Brazilian model Isabelle Gular, how to spend the last month of summer, it definitely would have answered it. After all, the 34-year-old “angel” Victoria’s Secret from the beginning of June flaunts bright pictures with relaxing, a perfect figure and bronze tan, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
New images of hot and sexy Brazilian supermodel appeared on her page in Instagram. It should be noted that if filling your account Isabelle Gular involved herself, then she has a good vision of the surrounding world, because each new photo better than the previous one.
However, it is also worth to add that her summer holiday pictures well as sexy. Of course! With the figure of the “angel” Victoria’s Secret every photo turns into an erotic frame. And the last published photos of Isabel added spice, giving yourself a stream of water and wet sexy posing on the background of beautiful seascapes. She also shared a striking and seductive image, which she swims in the incredible beauty of the water.