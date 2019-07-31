“Angel” Victoria’s Secret appeared in a candid way

| July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Barbara Palvin is not so often pleases the subscribers posts, but they are always anticipated and most informative. Whether it’s new advertising campaign Giorgio Armani Light di Gioia, where the model appeared in a natural easy manner, or “hot” photo, with the help of which it informs followers about new projects. For example, the collaboration with Diesel, as in the last photo.

Girl posing in a rather revealing outfit: high boots color khaki, translucent black camisole and jacket “military” colors, sexy worn off the shoulder. Complete the picture bright makeup with a graphic, hands and hair, Packed in bulk packing. Barbara looks incredibly fresh and luxurious. What is immediately noted her followers, burying her comments and enthusiasm.

