“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Barbara Palvin posing in a black bodysuit with lace inserts
Barbara Palvin has always differed from his colleagues on the podium with outstanding forms. But not quite the model parameters does not interfere with her to build a career. And nothing about the love for the figure of users of the network and can not speak. Followers, which in the model is about 13 million, almost unanimously asked the girl in any case not to go on about the imposed industry standards and not to lose weight, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
However, since the Palvin has become one of the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, she is markedly postroila. Like other winged creatures, she had to pass through the hands of trainers, nutritionists and stylists. And although the popular lingerie show this year will not take place, this affected her just fine. Form Barbara remained with her, but the muscles become more prominent, and the curves are sharp.
Now advertising campaigns with the participation of Hungarian beauties and hot photos on her Instagram page has become more. For example, the other day she shared a photo where posing in a black bodysuit with lace inserts. The girl sat down, tempting her and showing off her famous form. Luxurious styling, light make-up – she looks incredibly charming. For which he also received from followers a lot of compliments and enthusiasm.