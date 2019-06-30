“Angel” Victoria’s Secret came to the party in transparent dress

More recently, the British model Leomi Anderson became an “angel “underwear brand Victoria’s Secret. Now it is increasingly invited to social events and various parties.

«Ангел » Victoria's Secret пришла на вечеринку в полупрозрачном платье

The model joined the party in Kensington gardens, where he arrived in an interesting and quite candid black dress, tight figure.

The dress was a little transparent plume as well as to the image Leamy picked up sandals in a metallic shade. In the hands of a girl holding a dark bag she had bright blue manicure, full makeup and nicely styled hair and in my ears was earrings-studs with stones.

