“Angel” Victoria’s Secret enchanted figure in advertising underwear

The model looks stunning.

27-year-old Portuguese model Sara Sampaio has published online a new still from the advertising campaign for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

The girl is depicted sitting on a chair in the shadows, she in black bra and lace shorts, and the top thrown over a black semi-transparent Cape. Signature Sarah announced that it was shooting an advertising campaign of a new collection of underwear brand.

Also, she has shared several new images from his personal archives. They Sarah three different styling that we can evaluate. Which Sarah do you like more, with light curls, voluminous with a dramatic wet hair or just straight hair?

