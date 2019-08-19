“Angel” Victoria’s Secret enjoys relaxing on a yacht

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Model candice Swanepoel shared with fans a few snapshots of the vacation. Summer vacation girl together with his friends organizes in Europe.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret наслаждается отдыхом на яхте

Where exactly has a rest, Candace says not yet, but already managed to show the fans of the frame, which was made on the yacht. Photo’s from the cover of a magazine, only imprinted on it candice without makeup on the face and collected into a bundle of hair. But in a short white knitted top and skirt with a dramatic slit.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret наслаждается отдыхом на яхте

The other picture shows Swanpool captured with my girlfriend on the background of rocks. Their faces are not visible, but it is clear that both captured in swimsuit. Since the holidays just started, waiting for candice new pictures and impressions in this long-awaited vacation.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.