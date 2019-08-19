“Angel” Victoria’s Secret enjoys relaxing on a yacht
Model candice Swanepoel shared with fans a few snapshots of the vacation. Summer vacation girl together with his friends organizes in Europe.
Where exactly has a rest, Candace says not yet, but already managed to show the fans of the frame, which was made on the yacht. Photo’s from the cover of a magazine, only imprinted on it candice without makeup on the face and collected into a bundle of hair. But in a short white knitted top and skirt with a dramatic slit.
The other picture shows Swanpool captured with my girlfriend on the background of rocks. Their faces are not visible, but it is clear that both captured in swimsuit. Since the holidays just started, waiting for candice new pictures and impressions in this long-awaited vacation.
