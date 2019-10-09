“Angel” Victoria’s Secret grace Elizabeth starred in advertising underwear
Grace Elizabeth was the “angel” Victoria’s Secret recently the coveted title, she was given only in the spring. And although the show this year did not work, the young beauty was not discouraged, does advertising the brand at numerous events and on his page on Instagram. This weekend she shared new hot frame.
Grace tried on a black lace bra from the new line Luxe Collection panty leopard with bright piping. Seductive complement natural makeup and deliberately disheveled styling. “Stay home Sunday” – she wrote a provocative signature. Half-naked body of a star, as always, has caused jubilation among its subscribers. “Girl, you’re on fire”, “You’re the Queen”, “You’re so good”, “So skinny,” they write.
By the way, this season was a beauty very successful. She participated in many fashion shows, including Chanel, Isabel Marant, Chloé and LANVIN. Elizabeth also recently became the face of cosmetic brand Estée Lauder. So her career is clearly going up the hill. It is interesting that grace herself, in an interview immediately after she was appointed as the new “angel” told me that Victoria’s Secret for her – clearly not the limit. The girl is very ambitious and even sees itself, in addition to a modeling career in the movie. So it is not excluded that in the near future we will see her on the big screens.