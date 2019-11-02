Angel” Victoria’s Secret has shared a new batch of photos in swimwear
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
30-year-old “angel” Victoria’s Secret candice Swanepoel shared a new batch of photos, which depicted in a swimsuit.
Swanpool has published another photo taken for advertising swimwear from her personal collection Tropic of C. Figure candice looks very slim, and this is after two pregnancies. But the girls breast was noticeably less than it was before pregnancy and childbirth.
Interestingly, in terracotta bikini breast from Swanpool almost there, and swimsuit with thin spaghetti straps and snake print, on the contrary, is very well emphasizes the roundness of the model.