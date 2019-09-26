“Angel” Victoria’s Secret has walked in Milan in transparent dress

September 26, 2019

The popular 30-year-old Swedish model Elsa Hosk was published in the “naked” dress. Pictures and a video of his candid outfit the star shared on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

The model attended the ceremony Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan in transparent revealing dress.

Stars outfit consisted of a long transparent skirt with a slit almost to the waist and connected to her top. The dress also had a cut on the belly of stars and a Frank decollete. While walking, the model all the time, lifted the skirt near the slit showing slender legs.

Hosk complements the image of the Golden sandals on very high heels, a bracelet and loose stranded hair.

