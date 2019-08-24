“Angel” Victoria’s Secret pregnant with a second child
The girl will become a mother for the second time.
Popular model and former “angel” Victoria’s Secret Chanel Iman pregnant with a second child. Exactly a year ago, in August 2018, a celebrity became a mother for the first time.
Chanel Iman got into the lens paparazzi in the fifth month of her second pregnancy.
It is interesting that in social networks the 28-year-old model in no way hints at another addition to the family. Chanel shows how spends time with his daughter Cayley clay, who was born 10 August 2018, and her husband – athlete sterling Shepard.
The model showed how celebrated the birthday of his daughter. “Mommy loves you,” – said in the caption Iman.