“Angel” Victoria’s Secret pregnant with a second child

| August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The girl will become a mother for the second time.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret беременна вторым ребенком

Popular model and former “angel” Victoria’s Secret Chanel Iman pregnant with a second child. Exactly a year ago, in August 2018, a celebrity became a mother for the first time.

Chanel Iman got into the lens paparazzi in the fifth month of her second pregnancy.

It is interesting that in social networks the 28-year-old model in no way hints at another addition to the family. Chanel shows how spends time with his daughter Cayley clay, who was born 10 August 2018, and her husband – athlete sterling Shepard.

The model showed how celebrated the birthday of his daughter. “Mommy loves you,” – said in the caption Iman.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr