“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Shanina Shayk got divorced a year after the wedding

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Marriage famous Australian model Shanina Shake and musician Gregg Andrews, better known as Dj Ruckus, got to the end. “Angel” Victoria’s Secret filed for divorce a year after the wedding.

«Ангел» Victoria's Secret Шанина Шейк развелась спустя год после свадьбы

In one of the courts of Los Angeles received a complaint for divorce from Australian model Shanina Shake, which is well known as the “angel” Victoria’s Secret. Their marriage to musician Greg Andrews lasted a little more than a year. It is reported by foreign TMZ.

Such documents appeared in the institution on Tuesday, July 2. However, on the website of the tabloid E! News representatives of the spouses noted that the couple decided to leave in June.

They leave with a sense of love and respect to each other, move on, and please respect their privacy during this difficult time, – said the representative of the stars.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.