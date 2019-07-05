“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Shanina Shayk got divorced a year after the wedding
Marriage famous Australian model Shanina Shake and musician Gregg Andrews, better known as Dj Ruckus, got to the end. “Angel” Victoria’s Secret filed for divorce a year after the wedding.
In one of the courts of Los Angeles received a complaint for divorce from Australian model Shanina Shake, which is well known as the “angel” Victoria’s Secret. Their marriage to musician Greg Andrews lasted a little more than a year. It is reported by foreign TMZ.
Such documents appeared in the institution on Tuesday, July 2. However, on the website of the tabloid E! News representatives of the spouses noted that the couple decided to leave in June.
They leave with a sense of love and respect to each other, move on, and please respect their privacy during this difficult time, – said the representative of the stars.