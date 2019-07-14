“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Stella Maxwell in colorful outfit flashed her flat stomach
July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Stella Maxwell attended the presentation of the collection for the makeup from the Chanel autumn-winter held in Paris.
The model appeared before the cameras in a blue suit with a colorful print, which consisted of a top, bra and trousers and a warm blue jacket, buttoned one top button. His bow she added black shoes without heels.
Hair “the angel” gathered in a bun and did the makeup with emphasis on eyes.