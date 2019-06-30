“Angel” Victoria’s Secret Taylor hill and admired the gorgeous figure

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

23-year-old model and “angel” Victoria’s Secret Taylor hill introduced several new products of swimwear from the new collection of the brand.

This year the brand after a three-year pause again to release a collection of swimwear. Taylor hill introduced a couple of novelties.

Captured girl, of course, on the beach, her black bra and high bottoms with snake print.

The other picture shows the hill posing in a blue bodice and orange shorts with side ties. Her hair gathered in a high bun, and a headscarf. In terms of jewellery, the look is completed with several pendants, and small earrings in the ears.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.