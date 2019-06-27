Angela Merkel again shook
German Chancellor Angela Merkel again felt ill. During the meeting with the President of the country Frank-Walter Steinmeier she began to tremble, the Agency reports
It is noted that the 64-year-old Merkel attended the ceremony for the dismissal of the Minister of justice Katarina barley, which is going to become a legislator in the European Parliament.
A spokesman for Merkel said that she later will participate in the inauguration of the new Minister of justice. On the question of whether the Chancellor’s participation in the G20 meeting this weekend in Japan, the representative said, “Everything is going according to plan. The Chancellor is right.”
We will remind, on June 18 during a meeting with the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, Angela Merkel felt unwell. Published video recordings the German Chancellor was practically shaking. The Chancellor felt awkward and tried to get out of an uncomfortable situation – several times changed the posture and position of hands. While Zelensky pretended that nothing was happening.
Later at the press conference, Merkel told reporters that the reason was dehydration. After the ceremony, she drank three glasses of water and felt better.