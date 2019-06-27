Angela Merkel became ill in public the second time in 10 days: what do the doctors say
German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the second time in 10 days survived the attack of the strong tremors at a public event.
27 Jun politics, which July 17, age 65, became ill during the presentation ceremony of the new Minister of justice, Germany Christine Lambrecht in the residence of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, wrote “Medusa”.
Judging by the video, the shaking lasted for about two minutes to relieve her, Merkel had to grasp my hands. Soon she became better and she congratulated Lambrecht’s appointment.
The last time a similar attack occurred on June 18 at a meeting of Merkel with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Then, the media speculated that the Chancellor felt ill from dehydration because the welcoming ceremony the two leaders took place outdoors in quite hot weather. Merkel herself at the press conference said that after a few glasses of water she got better.
Rheinische Post noted that Merkel is not the first notice the shiver: in particular, something similar happened during her visit to Mexico in 2017.
What do the doctors say
The Deputy head of the Department of emergency medical care at the University hospitals of Hamburg Alexander Schulze in comments to the DPA news Agency said he sees no reason to seriously worry about the state of health of the Chancellor. The Bavarian doctor Jakob Berger in an interview with Fokus noted that tremors could cause, among other things, constant stress, who are facing a Merkel. Definitely a positive sign, he said, is that the Chancellor quickly became better, and she continued meeting with Zelensky. Berger rejected the suggestion that shaking may indicate Parkinson’s disease — for such a diagnosis, she was too strong.
In the prevailing opinion of doctors, the main cause of the illness of the Chancellor became very hot weather. At the same time, an anonymous source Agency Deutsche Presse Agentur suggested that Merkel may be impaired circulation. By 27 June, when the ceremony took place at the residence of the German President, as emphasized by the German media, the heat was already asleep and in Berlin established a fairly comfortable weather.
Press Secretary of the German government Stefan Seibert said that the Chancellor, despite the incident, will not cancel a visit to Japan for the summit of “Big twenty”, which will be held in Osaka on June 28-29. There, among other things, Merkel is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald trump.