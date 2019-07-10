Angela Merkel for the third time in a month was bad in public. VIDEO
German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the third time in the last month survived an attack at a public event.
Attack Merkel has occurred during the official ceremony in honor of the arrival of Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne. After the incident, the representatives of the government of Germany stated that the Chancellor feels well, and says “Medusa”.
This is the third such attack in a month. For the first time a similar attack occurred on June 18 at a meeting of Merkel with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Then, the media speculated that the Chancellor felt ill from dehydration because the welcoming ceremony the two leaders took place outdoors in quite hot weather. Merkel herself at the press conference said that after a few glasses of water she got better.
27 Jun politics, which July 17, age 65, became ill during the presentation ceremony of the new Minister of justice, Germany Christine Lambrecht in the residence of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin. Judging by the video, the shaking lasted about two minutes, and to appease her, Merkel had to grasp my hands. Soon she became better and she congratulated Lambrecht’s appointment.