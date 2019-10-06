Angelina Jolie admired the slender figure in an eye-catching outfit
Angelina Jolie now travels the world with the premiere of her movie “Maleficent”. Yesterday, October 3, the party to celebrate the release of the film took place in Japan in the arena of “Roppongi hills”. In Tokyo, the 44-year-old star appeared along with the 14-year-old daughter Zaharau and 18-year-old son Maddox. Especially for significant events of his mother Maddox, who now lives in Seoul, arrived in the capital of Japan. The spectacular appearance of Jolie caused quite a flurry of emotions in the network.
On the red carpet the world famous beauty appeared in a gorgeous dress – couture gown by Ralph & Russo, entirely covered with silver sequins and fringe made angelina shining in all senses. When driving “waterfalls” fringe seductive “playing,” and shimmered, drawing the attention of photographers and causing the delight of fans from all over the world.
Complements the outfit classic silver pumps with high heels and large earrings. Hair removed from her face and using make-up emphasized his perfect features. The actress was in high spirits and seemed just glowed with happiness. She took many pictures, took selfies with fans and was very sociable.
The striking appearance of Angelina on stage tried to emphasize and using lighting. When she came out to say welcome speech, everywhere flashed a green light like flames around her evil character.
Interestingly, such a happy appearance made everyone think that the personal life of the actress began to improve. But she was quick to refute the speculation in a recent interview. The actress said that she is not going to ever bound by family ties and values her freedom. Moreover, getting married in a couple of pitt insisted it was he, it is quite satisfied with a civil marriage.