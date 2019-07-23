Angelina Jolie and brad pitt are preparing for the final battle: the actor can take his favorite child
Angelina Jolie and brad pitt are preparing for the last fight during their protracted divorce proceedings. This time they will not share children, and the real estate — or rather, the most valuable of their possessions. We are talking about the castle Mirval located in France. This reporter publication Radar online has learned from one of the bridesmaids Actresses.
In fact, the former couple, who announced the beginning of divorce back in the fall of 2016, it seems to be already settled the question. They made a gentleman’s agreement, according to which Mirval, which they bought in 2008, remained in their joint ownership. However, Jolie recently arrived to France on business, found time to visit its castle and pitt. And suddenly realized how she would like to have sole ownership. So the actress decided to try to win back Mirval at pitt.
Note that this turn of events would be a serious blow to brad. After all, it is not just a beautiful place. Pitt developed on the basis of the vineyard adjacent to the castle, manufacture its brand of rose wine. And it was so successful that began to generate serious income. Which pitt, concluded with Jolie agreement, it is shared.
Brad is very proud of his creation and to leave it would be very difficult to him. But Jolie is, like, totally not embarrassing. On the contrary, according to a friend of the actress, to annoy her ex-spouse she would be even nice.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Angelina Jolie struck fans flowered form is probably “evil” ex-husband.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter