Angelina Jolie and Elle fanning sparkled at the premiere
October 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Today at the London premiere and Photocall of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”. On fotocelle appeared heroine tape — Angelina Jolie and Elle fanning.
Jolie posed for the cameras in an elegant black MIDI dress with lace sleeves and neckline, which sat perfectly on her slim figure. The dress she combined with black shoes with open toes.
Fanning and for contrast chose the image of a total red: shirt with tie, culottes, an elegant jacket and stilettos. In this Luke it looked very impressive.
The outfit actress added styling, stabbing the hair with one hand, and light makeup with black pencil on the eyes.