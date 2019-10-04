Angelina Jolie appeared Nude for magazine cover (photo)
Angelina Jolie, who now presents his new film “Maleficent 2”, appeared completely naked on the cover of French magazine Madame Figaro. Photos as advertising the next issue published on the social network Instagram editor-in-chief Richard Janerio.
The picture shows the 44-year-old actress lies in filled with opaque water bath. Jolie looks very sexy, although viewers can see only her face, hands, part of legs and guess underwater shape of the breast. However, as noted by the users of the network, eroticism gives free posture and candid look of the actress.
