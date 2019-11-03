Angelina Jolie at the toy store in the Canary Islands
Recently 44-year-old Angelina Jolie with children came to the island of Fuerteventura. On the Spanish resort the actress had no rest, but work. Was planned production of a new film about superheroes “Eternal” (The Eternals).
However, the star was able to find free time to spend with the children. So the actress got in camera lenses of the paparazzi when she came out of the toy store. In his hands, Jolie had a big bag of shopping and a stuffed Rhino.
Speaking of the work of an actress, the premiere of the film “Eternal”, which accounted for Angelina Jolie, scheduled for November 2020. In the star structure also can be noticed Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, kit Harrington and others.