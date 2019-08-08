Angelina Jolie believes that the world needs more “evil women”
Angelina Jolie has expressed confidence that the world needs more “evil women”. His position by the Hollywood star explained in an interview for foreign publication ELLE.
Under the “evil” Angelina Jolie involves women, tired to endure the unfair treatment and violence. These ladies don’t want to follow the many rules, because no longer believe that they work. The actress supports those girls who ready to defend own position and the right to vote even at the risk of going to jail or being rejected by their loved ones.
Words Jolie was made during a conversation about her numerous trips to Africa, Syria and other countries, where the actress goes with the charitable purposes as the Ambassador to the United Nations. When this star is convinced that, although women and no magical abilities, they have the right to work with respect and appreciate their men.