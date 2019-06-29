Angelina Jolie exhausting his body with fasting and inner experience
Famous Hollywood actress once again alerted fans of his health and sudden hospitalisation. Angelina Jolie was in the hospital in Colombia, however, she left the walls of the medical institution before she was diagnosed.
After her divorce from brad pitt fans angelina Jolie’s noticed a sharp deterioration in its appearance, as well as excessive thinness.
It seems that Hollywood actress exhausting his body with fasting and inner experience. According to the publication Gossip Cop, during a recent trip to Colombia she lost consciousness and ended up in the hospital.
However, the 44-year-old actress did not wait for the conclusion from the doctors and left walls of the hospital before she was allowed. As noted in the source, Angelina Jolie said that she is not interested in the results of the tests, and she refused to consider them.
But doctors still warned the American star, that she needs to be careful with their health because, according to the tests, she hardly eats and if he eats something irregularly. Angelina Jolie came to the border in losing weight according to her growth.