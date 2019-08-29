Angelina Jolie explained how accompanied his son to the University
Angelina Jolie has told how she was given a hard time parting with the eldest son Maddox. 18-year-old guy recently moved to South Korea to study engineering in higher education.
Angelina Jolie held her son Maddox in adulthood — the guy moved to South Korea to attend Yonsei University in Seoul. Maddox chose the specialty “bioengineering”, and it means that in the future he will be able to apply advanced technology to solving medical problems.
On Monday, Maddox has already started training, but Angelina could not bring myself to leave early environment. The actress said that she cried almost non-stop when it’s time to say goodbye.
“I was confused by all the students as its horrible cry. I’m wearing sunglasses. Never before dished out six times to wave my hand at the airport. Maddox didn’t leave because I knew that I would turn around and wave at him,” he shared with the portal ET the proud mother, adding that now she can’t stop crying.
Also, Jolie said that she is incredibly moved by all the children when they escorted Maddox to the airport.
“When you know that your children love each other, and see how they all — without any coercion — send each other little love notes, hug and support each other, you feel that all will be well. They have each other will always be”, — said the proud mother.
But brad pitt these observations can not boast, he did not even come to say goodbye to Maddox before his departure to University. They say that the relationship between a Hollywood actor and his foster sibling leaves much to be desired. Maddox has steadfastly refused to admit pitt’s father and considered him.