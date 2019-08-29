Angelina Jolie first showed his mansion in Cambodia
August 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in the campaign of the perfume Guerlain Mon, a person that she is, the star first showed your property in a very unusual place — the rainforest.
Angelina Jolie had a short tour of the building in the tropical rainforest, which is done in traditional Cambodian style.
In the video you can see that the mansion is no transparent Windows, but instead wooden shutters and doors. The building itself stands on stilts in case of flooding. A lot of the decor and furniture in the house made of wood.
As recognized Jolie, house in Cambodia, she bought 18 years ago. The actress also shared that is inspired by nature and loves to spend his free time in this mansion.