Angelina Jolie for the first time after a divorce appeared in the white
Angelina Jolie has never claimed to the title of style icon and her images are always very simple and laconic. In everyday life the actress generally prefers not to stand out from the crowd, and selects the low-key and very modest outfits. In her wardrobe you’ll ever meet glamorous brands, it does not appear in bright flashy colors, and are completely indifferent to the accessories, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to clutch.
Normally, having met the actress on the street, often it can be seen in classic shirts, jackets and skirts-pencils. And another 44-year-old Jolie chooses the plain dark dresses, which usually combines with comfortable shoes. But, recently the actress was spotted in white.
This weekend the paparazzi caught the celebrity and her 10-year-old daughter Vivian for a walk in Los Angeles. For its release, Angelina for the first time after the divorce, chose (no, not her favorite black outfit), a white long dress. Your way she complements a woven straw bag and classic sunglasses-aviators. Vivien was in jeans and a t-shirt with colorful cartoon prints. It should be noted that at this time she looked very happy, smiling, and obviously stayed in good mood.