Angelina Jolie gave a rare interview about the relationship with children
44-year-old Angelina Jolie gave an exclusive interview to us HELLO!. The conversation with the journalists was very honest and Frank in her actress talked a lot about relations with their six kids. So, the star was told, as usual heirs to congratulate her on mother’s Day.
Mothers Day kids making me Breakfast and gather flowers. They treat me like a real lady. I often realize that I’m much stronger than I think. At its core, however I’m still soft and vulnerable. And I don’t dream about being stronger. I just wish I was allowed to be soft,
— admitted the actress.
In an interview with HELLO! the actress also recalled how recently spent his 18-year-old son Maddox to school in Seoul. Jolie admitted that while difficult to get used to the absence of the son of the house, however, understands that this situation opened up new perspectives.
When your children are young, you feel like a true mommy. When they’re teenagers, you’re one of them feel like a teenager. You can see how they go in the punk clubs, and wonder why you can’t do the same. Now I am in the most fun stage, when rediscovering yourself
— said Jolie.
Finally, Angelina spoke about how important it is for modern parents to teach their children to be kind, loving and tolerant. Jolie is convinced that this is the only way to prepare the next generation for life in such a rapidly changing modern world.
Recall that Angelina Jolie is raising six children, not one, but together with her ex-husband brad pitt. Jolie and pitt broke up three years ago, but only in April of this year officially terminated their relationship, as earlier agreed on joint custody of the kids.