Angelina Jolie gave brad pitt an ultimatum
Angelina Jolie denies ex-wife to chat with some friends.
Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie and brad pitt have long been divorced and not living together, the ex-wife still trying to control each other’s lives. In particular, not so long ago Angelina gave brad an ultimatum. The actress categorically against pitt’s friendship with Kanye West.
As the portal to Radar, Jolie doesn’t want their children in the “sect” is the star calls a huge family Kardashian-Jenner.
“She gave brad an ultimatum — or Kanye, or children,” — writes the portal.