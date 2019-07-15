Angelina Jolie gave children brad pitt
Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a long divorce where brad pitt is debated across the world, appealed to the ex-husband with an unexpected request. It seems that the process will soon come to an end. For the first time since their breakup Angelina asked brad to take the kids for the summer.
According to the Sun, the rest of the summer, the actress will hold on the set of a new project in new Mexico. She asked pitt at this time to watch the kids.
“Most of the summer Angelina spend on the set of the film “Those who wish me dead”, which is why she contacted brad and offered him during this period to take care of their children. This is a huge step in their relationship, because before Jolie pitt in restricted communication with children. Brad is in seventh heaven”, — said the insider edition.
Pitt was surprised and very pleased by this proposal. He is looking forward to when the children arrive at his mansion in Los Angeles. He is invited to this time and his parents Jane and William, so the grandparents could spend time with her grandchildren.
Senior, foster, the son of the couple Maddox is tired of scandals parents and intends to compete for the right to become the sole guardian of her five younger siblings: pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter