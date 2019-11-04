Angelina Jolie gave the kids a boat ride
44-year-old Angelina Jolie is now most of the time in Spain, on the island of Fuerteventura, where filming the superhero movie “Eternal” with her. Because the main thing in the life of the actress — the family and no work to interfere with performance of duties cannot, with a shooting takes Jolie and children. And when the next shift finally came to an end, the whole family goes for a walk and to have fun.
Well, almost all the older sons, Maddox and pax, is already old enough to live an independent life (Maddox so all now live and study in South Korea), so that the company Jolie in this time was only Shiloh, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne.
So, Saturday, the actress and children spent on a boat trip, rent of the boat. At the pier the celebrity and the paparazzi photographed.