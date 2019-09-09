Angelina Jolie gets seventh child media
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is going to have a seventh child. The American edition of Radar Online claims that the 44-year-old actress is going to adopt the baby before the end of this year. Jolie decided to expand their family to fill the void that was formed after her eldest son Maddox went to study in South Korea — at Seoul University Johnsen.
Angelina had been thinking about another adoption, but was postponed this step as long as 18-year-old Maddox left home officially. After the departure of Maddox actress, as writes the edition, at first thought to establish his personal life and start Dating men (there were even rumors as if she’s flirting with his own bodyguard — to the dismay of brad pitt, who reportedly believes that the former wife should not afford such with children). But then decided that more needs to love the new baby.
What country Angelina is going to take your new son or daughter is not reported. As you know, Maddox is a native of Cambodia, his 15-year-old brother pax — originally from Vietnam, and 14-year-old sister Zahara was born in Ethiopia. In addition, Jolie has three biological children of brad pitt’s 13 year — old daughter Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
The publication suggests that the film star who travels around the world, is going to take care of a baby from a poor country — perhaps from Syria or other Middle East region.
Meanwhile, Jolie gave an interview with Hello!, in which he said that trying to teach their children kindness “to others and to ourselves”, as well as modesty and the ability to help people. “We must always remember their place — we are all human and all have flaws. We are tiny pieces of a big world,” she said, adding that trying to give a good example to your children.
