Angelina Jolie has banned daughter Shiloh meet brad pitt
Angelina Jolie has banned daughter Shiloh meet brad pitt. This information appeared in the pages of foreign media with reference to close to surrounded by stars source.
Currently, Angelina Jolie is on a tour in Europe. Together with the heirs of the Hollywood star advertises a fantasy action film with his participation “Maleficent 2: mistress of the dark”. Trip pretty tired children actress, especially 13-year-old daughter Shiloh, the first biological child of the famous couple. The girl is rumored to be particularly close to brad pitt, so I confirmed with his mother that miss their father and wants to go to visit him. Angelina Jolie was shocked by what he heard and did not even bother to consider the request of the successor, and answered with a categorical refusal. During an argument with a child she even her daughter said that she would never see the parent.
The insider said that the actress after the divorce and departure of the son Maddox, who went to study in South Korea, afraid of even the thought of separation from children.