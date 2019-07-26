Angelina Jolie has confirmed the title of the most beautiful
Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has once again confirmed its title of the most beautiful women in the world, published the seductive, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the people the truth.
The idol of millions of people appeared in the photo in a black translucent dress and stood in a graceful and seductive pose. View photos opened the star from behind, showing her fragile figure and delicate look just charmed fans.
The photo shoot itself is held in black and white that evokes an atmosphere of mystery and mystique.
Followers of Angelina showered her with compliments and flattering comments.
“Beauty”, “Magnificent”, “Amazing”, — write fans Angie. Just 20 minutes photos of Angelina has collected more than 12 thousand likes.
