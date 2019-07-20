Angelina Jolie has got a pet
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous actress Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne went to the pet store and bought a pet. It appeared to be white rabbit.
Hollywood star shone with joy in anticipation of the upcoming purchase. Paparazzi caught angelina Jolie and her daughter at the pet shop in Los Angeles. After buying Vivienne left the store with a white rabbit, wrapped in a blanket, and behind her came a Jolie carrying for animals. Later, they put the pet and went home.
We will remind, soon comes the second part of the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”. The film will continue to protect the magic forest and complex relationship of Maleficent and the new Queen will find a surprising turn.