Angelina Jolie has offered brad pitt to spend the summer holidays together with their children
In the complicated relationship the ex-spouses — 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt — the long-awaited thaw. According to an insider, quoted by the newspaper The Sun recently Angie for the first time she contacted her ex-husband and turned to him with a request.
Jolie pitt proposed to spend the summer with their six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Paxam, 14-year-old Zaharau, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne and Knox, to which the actor agreed.
Most of the summer Angelina spend on the set of the film “Those who wish me dead” (Those Who Wish Me Dead), that’s why she contacted brad and offered him during this period to take care of their children. This is a huge step in their relationship, because before Jolie pitt in restricted communication with children. Brad is in seventh heaven,
— said anonymous publication.
The insider also said that during the summer holidays the children will also be plenty of opportunity to interact with grandparents who are greatly missed them. It is known that pitt invited his parents Jane and William to his home in Los Angeles so they could spend time together.
The desire of brad to spend with the kids summer holidays it became known in early summer. Then pitt even adjusted my work schedule so often to visit the children in new Mexico, where they stayed with his mother at the time of the filming of the picture “Those who wish me dead”. By the way, then pitt even could not imagine that after some time the circumstances will develop in such a pleasant way.
They both realize that they need to move forward in life. There’s no longer any drama. All the dust has settled. They were always focused on what is best for children
— said a friend close to the stars.
Possibly, Jolie relented after pitt recently gave her an ultimatum. The actor turned to his lawyers so they asked the judge to appoint angelina the deadline for signing all the divorce papers and appointed her a large fine in case of delay.
He’s tired of Angelina always puts the divorce process, which is very painful. It seems that Angelina it has become a kind of game
explained causes of action pitt insider.
Recall that the divorce of Angelina and brad is now in its third year. One of the most acute disagreements Hollywood was the issue of child custody. Only in November 2018 pitt and Jolie came to soglasiu for temporary custody.