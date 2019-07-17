Angelina Jolie impressed the fans views of blooming
The house of Guerlain has been honored angelina Jolie in Paris for the presentation of the advertising campaign for the new fragrance Guerlain Mon Eau de Parfum Intense. Angelina Jolie and CEO of Guerlain Laurent boillot held a press-conference at the hotel Crillon in Paris and later, together with guests went to the Guerlain boutique.
Guests of the presentation and the journalists noted that despite all the rumors of unwell Jolie looked great. Simple, but elegant dresses that the Hollywood star chose for the event, emphasized her figure.
At the press conference was also presented a new film Mon Guerlain, shot by Emmanuel Lubezki in the house of Angelina in Cambodia. Angelina Colorscale about his connection with the House of Guerlain, has shared his opinion about the problems faced by the modern woman, and told about the work of her Foundation, founded in 2003 in Cambodia. The Fund, named after the son of Angelina Maddox, helps local residents to access health, education and support in the field of preservation of the environment.
Laurent Boileau and Angelina Jolie announced the launch of a joint project in the field of sustainable development, which is aimed at preserving the biodiversity of bees in the region Samlot in the Northwest of Cambodia. Being Home for the last 10 years, supports the bee-keeping and studying bees, Guerlain plans to share knowledge and experience with the local population in the framework of this project. From 2017, Angelina Jolie is the Muse Mon Guerlain is a women’s fragrance created by Metronational of the House Thierry Wasser and Guerlain perfumer Dolphin Jelq. During a visit in Paris angelina Jolie was accompanied by her godmother Jacqueline Bisset.
7days