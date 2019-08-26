Angelina Jolie impressed with a figure in a glamorous black dress

August 26, 2019

Checkmate anyone who ever claimed that Angelina Jolie is not the same, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Cosmopolitan.

Recently, the actress appeared on kinomomente Walt Disney Studios, where he presented the film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”. For the release of beauty chose little black dress by Versace with a high slit and pumps to match.

Think Angie once again confirmed its status as a sex symbol!

