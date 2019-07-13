Angelina Jolie in a delicate white outfit walked around Paris

Angelina Jolie is considered one of the sexiest women in the world. More recently, her beauty kept my mind of millions of men. But then Hollywood diva has replaced sexy dresses in robes, which it did not adorn, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

Анджелину Джоли в нежном белом аутфите прогулялась по Парижу

Now Angelina Jolie is involved in the filming of the new Thriller “Those who wish my death.” In the movie star will play a major role. In his spare time a celebrity decided to walk through the streets of Paris with actress Jacqueline Bisset. That’s where she was caught by the paparazzi photographed strolling the stars.

Angelina Jolie has chosen a white draped dress, complemented by a brown belt. Completed the way the bag over his shoulder and sudovye pumps. Forgot about Jolie and the make-up, causing the skin Foundation and lip — gloss. But the hands and feet actress looked treacherous pale.

White dress almost merged with skin tone Jolie, then as the person in the background that looked unnaturally tanned.

By the way, the companion Jolie Jacqueline Bisset also chose a bright outfit for a walk. However, we think, 74-year-old actress similar came more.

