Angelina Jolie in a dress-robe shopping in Beverly hills
44-year-old Angelina Jolie was once again spotted by paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles. Reporters filmed the actress while shopping at the Yves Saint Laurent boutique in Beverly hills. The company star was children: 14-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Knox (they are in the lenses of photographers did not get).
Angie appeared in public in a linen dress-beige robe and sandals. Yesterday, Jolie has demonstrated this outfit while walking with her daughter Vivienne and family pet — a dog that Angie eve starred in a new photo shoot for ELLE.
If the weekend Jolie walked slowly through the streets of Los Angeles and enjoyed the time spent with her daughter, this time wanted to quickly escape from the paparazzi and attacked her crowds of fans. Star quickly got out of the car, greeted fans with a smile and ran into the shopping center. In order not to attract too much media attention, the children got into the boutique a little early and went to the other entrance.
By the way, in his new interview for the September issue of American ELLE, Angelina talked about the education of their six children. Separately, the actress has focused on the principles that she teaches her three daughters — 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old Vivienne.
I often tell girls that the most important thing is to develop your brain. You can always wear a beautiful dress, but your appearance will not matter if you’re empty inside. There is nothing more attractive than a woman with independent will and their own opinions
— shared the actress.
It is unknown whether listening to the opinions of Angelina her middle daughter Shiloh, who recently rumored to have planned to leave my mother’s house and move to live with her father, 55-year-old brad pitt. Media reported that the girl was unhappy with the way Jolie behaved during the divorce process with pitt and oppressive atmosphere, which creates the mother in their family home.