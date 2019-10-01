Angelina Jolie in an extravagant dress and children visited the premiere of “Maleficent 2” (photo)
Angelina Jolie attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Maleficent 2”. On this event she wore an extravagant black shimmering dress, exposing one shoulder. Drape of the dress fastened a large brooch in the form of a large silver Scorpion. Perhaps a tribute to “magical” theme of the film, as well as the upcoming holiday Halloween.
A 44-year-old actress took as writes Daily Mail, with their five children. Her eldest son Maddox was absent: as you know, is now studying at a University in Seoul.
Children, for example mother, also dressed mostly in black.
14-year-old Zahara chose the dress and 15-year-old pax and 11-year-old Knox sport style. Knox put on top of turquoise and black vest. His twin sister Vivienne was wearing a black suit, white turtleneck, black jacket, and 13-year-old Shiloh, as always, was dressed as a boy, also selecting black-and-white scheme.
See also: brad pitt is credited with an affair with a spiritual healer and jewelry designer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter