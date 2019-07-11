Angelina Jolie is not giving divorce to brad pitt because of his rapprochement with Jennifer aniston
As it became known thanks to insiders, brad pitt is already tired of the divorce process, but Angelina Jolie continues to tighten. Apparently, the reason for this was Jennifer aniston, with whom the actor began to get reacquainted.
Brad pitt for several years unable to officially break up with his ex-wife. Angelina Jolie constantly pushes new conditions, although earlier stars of all agreed actions with lawyers and came to a decision acceptable to both. Now the artist does not agree with former agreements and regularly calls for the revision of papers. Insiders close to the former beloved, consider that there’s a reason, and it is not the legal claims. Actor’s wife gives him a divorce from Jennifer aniston, with whom he again became very close and spends a lot of time in her company. According to her, the husband pulled a fast one their senses and ceased to suffer, and it’s frustrating celebrity.
Brad pitt is trying to change the situation and intends to seek the imposition of a fine on her if she continue delaying the process. The next round of negotiations, if this will be canceled, will start from 1 January 2020.