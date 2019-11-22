Angelina Jolie made brad pitt an unexpected gift on Thanksgiving
In the life of a popular Hollywood actor brad pitt seems to be the bright line. Not only that, he got a new friend, artist alia Socas who is younger than his 25 years, and received an unexpected gift from his ex Angelina Jolie.
that 44-year-old actress allowed the ex-wife to take in children on a large weekend — on the occasion of Thanksgiving. And so it happened. Information about this publication New Idea shared by the insider, writes StarHit.
Thanks to the generous step of Jolie’s 15-year-old pax Thien, a 14-year-old male, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne stayed with pitt for four days in his house in Los Feliz. Do not join them senior Maddox, who is now studying in Korea University. In addition, it is known, is at odds with his father.
What prompted Jolie to take this step, an insider is difficult to answer. Perhaps she merely needed these days to be alone to spend with friends or perhaps with one of their classified Boyfriends, reported from time to time appear in the media.
At the same time, pitt will have for the holidays temporarily postpone your meeting with Socas with which he lately seems quite often. However, according to the insider, the actor about it at all does not regret. After all, every date with children, for equal custody of which he fights for him a real holiday.
